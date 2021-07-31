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FEMA SURGE TEAMS? BIDEN ANNOUNCES NEW FEMA & CDC SURGE TEAMS FOR UNVACCINATED
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585 views • July 31, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
More lies and bullshit. Fight back. Surge teams? Strike forces? Somebody is gonna die. Looks like the war is gong to start. They are coming to forcibly kill you (force vaccinate) or imprison (FEMA Camp) you.
Source: Tim Truth
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
More lies and bullshit. Fight back. Surge teams? Strike forces? Somebody is gonna die. Looks like the war is gong to start. They are coming to forcibly kill you (force vaccinate) or imprison (FEMA Camp) you.
Source: Tim Truth
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