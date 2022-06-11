Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Urges U.S. Corporate Leaders To Leave Russian Market

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06/08/2022 Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in the Yale CEO Summit that the most important thing is that U.S. corporate leaders do not only leave Russia, but do not pay taxes to the Russian financial system. Besides, he hopes that the companies will find their place in the Ukrainian economy.