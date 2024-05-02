Israeli ambassador for the UN again pretends the occupation army and settlers are the victims and the Palestinian civilians are terrorists

◾️The Israeli Apartheid ambassador for the United Nations Gilad Erdan again pretends the occupation army and settlers are the victims and the Palestinian civilians are terrorists.
◾️Watch him cover up for the war crimes of the Zionist terrorists against the background of their crimes footage.
'The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you'
~Old Polish Proverb
Source @Fearless John - @European_dissident
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.