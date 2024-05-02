Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli ambassador for the UN again pretends the occupation army and settlers are the victims and the Palestinian civilians are terrorists
channel image
The Prisoner
9097 Subscribers
Shop now
49 views
Published 18 hours ago

◾️The Israeli Apartheid ambassador for the United Nations Gilad Erdan again pretends the occupation army and settlers are the victims and the Palestinian civilians are terrorists.

◾️Watch him cover up for the war crimes of the Zionist terrorists against the background of their crimes footage.

'The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you'

~Old Polish Proverb

Source @Fearless John - @European_dissident

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
united nationsisraeli ambassadorgilad erdan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket