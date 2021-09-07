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ФУНДАМЕНТ КОРОНАБЕСИЯ - ЛЖИВЫЕ ТЕСТЫ НА КОВИД... Юрист Фюльмих раскрывает всю лживость пандемии и подает иски в суды.
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964 views • September 07, 2021
Прим.Ред. - Дорогие братья и сестры! Вся истерия ковидобесия базируется исключительно на лживых ковидных тестах. Именно ими производится всемирная фальсификация "массовой" заболеваемости и якобы высокой смертности, которая, на самом деле, является такой же, как и от обычного сезонного гриппа.
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