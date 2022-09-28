Sage of Quay™ - Questioning The Sacred Cow: The Beatles’ Official Narrative (Sept 2022)

Mike discusses his research on challenging the Beatles' official narrative.



PRESENTATION LINKS:

🔗 The Beatles 1960-1963: Organic or Engineered? https://tinyurl.com/4pcc57pn

🔗 Did The Beatles Write All Their Own Music? https://tinyurl.com/28fr24cr

🔗 The Gospel of Paul McCartney https://tinyurl.com/33a9zufp

🔗 The Beatles, Paul McCartney and The Grand Illusion https://tinyurl.com/2s3da9xp

🔗 The McCartney, Stanshall, Ackrill Analysis https://tinyurl.com/4w5z72vc

🔗 The Essentials of Paul Is Dead https://tinyurl.com/yckrjpx9

🔗 The GET BACK Discussions - FULL COMPILATION https://tinyurl.com/4yvhynpa

🔗 Did Bernard Purdie Drum on 21 Beatle Songs? https://tinyurl.com/5n7ns3df

🔗 Thelema Ritual Signs: https://tinyurl.com/2s42mbup

🔗 Ringo Starr with Tom Snyder - 25 November 1981 https://tinyurl.com/2p929pr6

🔗The Beatles - BBC Sessions with Pete Best 1962 https://tinyurl.com/y82pdhxh

👉 5Tone_10 YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/2p8sbakw





Mike's FREE DOWNLOADS (Play LOUD and SHARE):

🎵 Breathe: https://tinyurl.com/yadt3q7w

🎵 Brain Dead: https://urlzs.com/69Uhi

🎵 Black Sheep: https://urlzs.com/Z2ozE

🎵 Johnny Lightone: https://urlzs.com/db4Rv

🎵 Truth: https://urlzs.com/Ua3Lv

🎵 We Are One: https://urlzs.com/mNy6M

🎵 When You Gonna Get It: https://urlzs.com/rGSYn





Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:

* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay

* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/

* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquayblog.blogspot.com/

* Sage of Quay on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@sageofquay:0

* Sage of Quay on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-534275

* Sage of Quay on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sageofquay/

* Sage of Quay on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sageofquay

* Sage of Quay on Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/SageOfQuay/

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/sageofquay

* Mike's Paul Is Dead (PID) Channel: https://tinyurl.com/ybbphj88

* Mike's Very Best of Paul Is Dead (PID) Channel: https://tinyurl.com/yxag53v4

* Sage of Quay BACKUP Channel: https://tinyurl.com/yaqcwbpf

* Visit Mike's Music Website: http://laboroflovemusic.com/





LEGAL STUFF

Sage of Quay™ is a TRADEMARK. All Sage of Quay™ Radio Hour shows and interviews are COPYRIGHTED. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.





The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.





All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.



Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty-free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner, please contact us at [email protected]