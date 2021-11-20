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Rittenhouse Verdict A Disaster For Dem Authoritarians
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210 views • November 20, 2021
The lying MSM had no effect on his acquittal.
Left-wing propaganda was defeated — but Dems refuse to accept this verdict.
America still works from time to time.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282863956001
Left-wing propaganda was defeated — but Dems refuse to accept this verdict.
America still works from time to time.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282863956001
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