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Liberal Culture Is Mainstreaming Child Sex Abuse
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40 views • February 08, 2021
Family of trans child reveals how not only their hypocritical ideals of gender normatives, but what the news report is doing to mainstream this new version of familial abuse
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6020c125e8d4362968f97ab0
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6020c125e8d4362968f97ab0
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