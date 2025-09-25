🏴‍☠️ Pirate Stede Bonnet: ☠️ Hanged by the Neck ☠️

The best repentance sermon I have ever heard in my life was delivered not by a pastor or a priest, but by the judge who passed sentence on the notorious "gentleman pyrate" Major Stede Bonnet in the first decade of the 18th century in Charleston.





I heard it in my mind's ear when first I read A GENERAL HISTORY OF THE PYRATES by Daniel Defoe. I have narrated it for you. It may be the most substantial eleven minute investment you could make:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hv0cYmqUHw4d

https://youtu.be/HC6XMAW_v10?si=rE_hKU44yMg05Fn1

https://eugenicide.com/stedebonnet.mp4

https://eugenicide.com/stedebonnet.mp3

Jonathan O'Toole

East Africa

25th September, AD 2,025