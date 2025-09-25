🏴‍☠️ Pirate Stede Bonnet: ☠️ Hanged by the Neck ☠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The best repentance sermon I have ever heard in my life was delivered not by a pastor or a priest, but by the judge who passed sentence on the notorious "gentleman pyrate" Major Stede Bonnet in the first decade of the 18th century in Charleston.
I heard it in my mind's ear when first I read A GENERAL HISTORY OF THE PYRATES by Daniel Defoe. I have narrated it for you. It may be the most substantial eleven minute investment you could make:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hv0cYmqUHw4d
https://youtu.be/HC6XMAW_v10?si=rE_hKU44yMg05Fn1
https://eugenicide.com/stedebonnet.mp4
https://eugenicide.com/stedebonnet.mp3
Jonathan O'Toole
East Africa
25th September, AD 2,025