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Maxime Bernier's Freedom Convoy 2022 Press Conference
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114 views • January 31, 2022
Maxime Bernier has a simple message for all governments. "We want our live Back!" There is ample scientific evidence that these authoritarian measures have no affect on the virus. Vaccinated and unvaccinated alike can catch and spread the virus so it make no sense to maintain these policies but they have a massive negative impact on the economy and peoples health. So, First, repeal the vaccine mandates on federal employees and federally regulated industries. Second, repeal all travel restrictions on planes, trains and boats for unvaccinated Canadians. These measures are useless, and are a violation of our basic constitutional rights. Third, the government should stop bailing out provinces that devastate their economy with lockdowns, curfews, vaccine passports, and vaccine mandates. Provincial governments should be responsible for their own decisions. If they want to impose destructive measures, they should be accountable to their own citizens. In closing, I congratulate the Conservative MPs, deputy leader Candice Bergen and Finance critic Pierre Poilievre, for having the courage to oppose the government’s authoritarian measures. That’s a welcome contrast with their leader, who is unable to answer simple questions and has essentially supported every one of Trudeau’s decisions regarding covid.I warn them that it’s just not possible to defend clear conservative principles in this morally and intellectually corrupt party.
The door is open here at the People’s Party, if they want to join us.
The door is open here at the People’s Party, if they want to join us.
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