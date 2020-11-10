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NutriMedical Report MonNov9th20 H2 SPRING_VOTERFRAUDSoftwarBlockBallot
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15 views • November 10, 2020
John W Spring, Voter Fraud, Scorecard Dominion Votes Flipping Software Scam, Late Date Switch Ballots, Legal Challenges to Supreme Court, TRUMP WON Legal Votes, KardioVasc, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR, Power Methyl B12, SuperNOX Plus No2, VOTER FRAUD, BLM ANTIFA, Deep State Election to Inauguration Day Terrorism in Cities,
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