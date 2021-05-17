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CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Xmas Twenty Twenty - MYSTORY Nr40
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20 views • May 17, 2021
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Xmas Twenty Twenty - MYSTORY Nr40
Christmas Holiday Special 2020 Special Video
Christmas gaming special gaming video.
Cod BlackOps3 custom Zombies Christmas snow map.
Destiny2 Dawning special exotic quest raid base map.
Doom Christmas Snapmap and Coldwar gameplay.
#CHRISTMAS, #WINTERHOLIDAY, #GAMINGSPECIAL, #Online, #NewVideo,
#doomsnapmap, #blackops, #customzombies, #destiny,
#santa, #nuketownchristmas, #satanclause,
#cod, #coldwar,
#xmas
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - CHRISTMAS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Aside of the possibility to get more views which is always a reason to make a video for an opportunistic person like I am, I also thought that it might be cool to make a Christmas special video.
In this video I did my standard weird comments and showed some custom maps in different games which are Christmas themed or winter focused and also some seasonal temporary altered aspects of other well-known games.
1:00 - BLACKOPS
The first map I tried was an amazing Santa Clause winter snow Christmas map in the BlackOps3 custom zombies.
I managed to get to the point where I could ski down a nice little winter racing track to escape the mob of the Zombies.
15:00 - DESTINY
Because Destin2 has an altered hub social place are with snow currently and a weird tree I thought that it would be epic to also mess around there a little bit.
Enjoy and subscribe if possible and drop many likes and comment because I delivered some cookies in Destiny2 in the Quest that I partially already did before.
20:00 - DOOMSNAPMAP
People of course made a holiday winter Christmas map in Snapmap of Doom2016 along with some other similarly themed maps too.
I played one of the best clearly Santa Clause themed maps.
35:00 - COLWARNUKETOWN
Aside the fact that the game is called Coldwar and it is winter I thought the fact that we have a nice winter Christmas themed version of the Nuketown is epic
So enjoy me being weird and throwing things on bots.
35:30 - MERRYCHRISTMAS
If you want to help me you can drop comments and watch my videos but the purpose of this post and video is to see if I should keep making specials for certain holidays or other things to celebrate.
I like likes and I hope I can convince you to give me some so I can craft free real estate from them or not.
Have a great day whenever you see this.
Merry Christmas my viewers!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Christmas Holiday Special 2020 Special Video
Christmas gaming special gaming video.
Cod BlackOps3 custom Zombies Christmas snow map.
Destiny2 Dawning special exotic quest raid base map.
Doom Christmas Snapmap and Coldwar gameplay.
#CHRISTMAS, #WINTERHOLIDAY, #GAMINGSPECIAL, #Online, #NewVideo,
#doomsnapmap, #blackops, #customzombies, #destiny,
#santa, #nuketownchristmas, #satanclause,
#cod, #coldwar,
#xmas
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - CHRISTMAS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
Aside of the possibility to get more views which is always a reason to make a video for an opportunistic person like I am, I also thought that it might be cool to make a Christmas special video.
In this video I did my standard weird comments and showed some custom maps in different games which are Christmas themed or winter focused and also some seasonal temporary altered aspects of other well-known games.
1:00 - BLACKOPS
The first map I tried was an amazing Santa Clause winter snow Christmas map in the BlackOps3 custom zombies.
I managed to get to the point where I could ski down a nice little winter racing track to escape the mob of the Zombies.
15:00 - DESTINY
Because Destin2 has an altered hub social place are with snow currently and a weird tree I thought that it would be epic to also mess around there a little bit.
Enjoy and subscribe if possible and drop many likes and comment because I delivered some cookies in Destiny2 in the Quest that I partially already did before.
20:00 - DOOMSNAPMAP
People of course made a holiday winter Christmas map in Snapmap of Doom2016 along with some other similarly themed maps too.
I played one of the best clearly Santa Clause themed maps.
35:00 - COLWARNUKETOWN
Aside the fact that the game is called Coldwar and it is winter I thought the fact that we have a nice winter Christmas themed version of the Nuketown is epic
So enjoy me being weird and throwing things on bots.
35:30 - MERRYCHRISTMAS
If you want to help me you can drop comments and watch my videos but the purpose of this post and video is to see if I should keep making specials for certain holidays or other things to celebrate.
I like likes and I hope I can convince you to give me some so I can craft free real estate from them or not.
Have a great day whenever you see this.
Merry Christmas my viewers!
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
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