Reporters Ask State Department Spokesman if the Biden Admin Will Freeze $6 Billion Sent to Iran

During a Tuesday Press Briefing in Washington, DC, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller fielded questions from reporters about whether the Biden Administration would consider freezing the $6 Billion given to Iran in a recent prisoner exchange after revelations the nation sponsored Hamas' terrorist activities.
