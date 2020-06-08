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'The Mathematics Of Optimism' - music by Xander
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12 views • June 08, 2020
This tune started with the main sequencer line and just grew out of that. I had a lot of fun doing both the music and this video.
As always I prefer to process the virtual instruments through my analogue synths; I think this gives them a much more pleasing and less harsh sound.
As always I prefer to process the virtual instruments through my analogue synths; I think this gives them a much more pleasing and less harsh sound.
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