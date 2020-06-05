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When should you wear a mask?
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11 views • June 05, 2020
Microbiologist and Immunologist from Ireland, Dolores Cahill, PhD, explains.
Wearing a mask can cause headaches, carbon dioxide accumulation, hypoxia, reductions in blood oxygen, ...
Posted on May 15, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czjAebDKsEw
The HighWire with Del Bigtree:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
Wearing a mask can cause headaches, carbon dioxide accumulation, hypoxia, reductions in blood oxygen, ...
Posted on May 15, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czjAebDKsEw
The HighWire with Del Bigtree:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
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