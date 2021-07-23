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WHO Whistleblower Exposes COVID-19 LIES and DECEIT
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110 views • July 23, 2021
WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger, PHD, speaks out against the WHO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly the WHO have done absolutely everything wrong from, beginning to end, and they seem proud of themselves. Find out all of the crimes and corruption that's been going on and how Bill Gates's GAVI in reality RULES OVER the entire WHO and no one is stopping them. Whatever Bill Gates wants, Bill Gates gets. The WHO are weak and pathetic. The UN could intervene and stop this madness but they seem to approve of everything. Since WHO's plan since long has been to vaccinate every single individual world wide by 2030 and to introduce vaccine passports everywhere, I guess this is the way they'll achieve it.... unless we stop them...NOW!!!!!
This interview was originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on July 15th 2021.
This interview was originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on July 15th 2021.
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