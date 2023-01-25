RAY EPPS EXCLUSIVE!! Never-Before-Seen Leaked VIDEO of RAY EPPS Breach

From the Gateway Pundit: Is the Government protecting Ray Epps during the Proud Boys Trial and possibly MANIPULATING FOOTAGE to incriminate the Proud Boys? *See video never-before-seen video below from the 14,000 hours the Government is hiding!

We have EVIDENCE to warrant an investigation into the matter! A protected source has released footage to the Gateway Pundit that was played in court during the Proud Boy’s trial. This video is “confidential” and part of the 14,000 hours of footage THEY DON’T WANT US TO SEE!!

Below is never-before-seen video that we witnessed first-hand played by the prosecution at the Proud Boys trial to incriminate the men. It was then sent to us by our source so we could share with the public. The fuzzy “glitch” in the video literally covers RAY EPPS making the first breach through a black fence. This is the fence of Breach #2 that the prosecution is blaming the Proud Boys for breaching in their trial! You can’t make this stuff up! The suspicious “glitch” begins right before Epps breaches the gate and ends a few seconds later once he is inside. Convenient!





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/ray-epps-exclusive-never-seen-leaked-video-ray-epps-breach-government-doctoring-video-cover-epps-incriminate-proud-boys-show-trial-part-14000/

