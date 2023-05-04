Quo Vadis





May 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 2, 2023.





Dear children, the darkness of false doctrines will cause great spiritual blindness in many consecrated ones.





Ye are walking towards a future where many chosen ones will recoil and deny the faith.





The great persecution will spread everywhere and the truth will be present in few hearts.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus; In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Pray for the Church.





Be faithful to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the spiritual abyss.





Be attentive. In God there is no half-truth.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Another video that speaks of the coming spiritual blindness follows here.





This video comes from Our Lady's March 26, 2022 message to Pedro:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call. Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives. Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0DEs2oHYEg