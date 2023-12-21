Bill Melugin | America Under Attack: Another mass illegal crossing in Lukeville, AZ

Bill Melugin | BREAKING: Another mass illegal crossing of 700+ in Lukeville, AZ this morning. A seemingly endless line now walking to an outdoor Border Patrol processing area. Massive numbers of adult men from around the world mixed in with families from Mexico & Ecuador. This is daily here.
@BillMelugin_
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.