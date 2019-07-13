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Why are we so lonely? I blame Social media
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169 views • July 13, 2019
Can I ask you a personal question? Are you lonely? A recent study by CIGNA suggests that you are. They surveyed more than 20,000 U.S. adults -18 years and older and find out that nearly half of Americans sometimes or always feel alone, One in four Americans rarely or never feel as though there are people who really understand them, Two in five Americans sometimes or always feel that their relationships are not meaningful and One in five people report they rarely or never feel close to people. Why is this? I blame social media. Tune in to find out why.
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