X22 REPORT Ep. 2783b - The Lanterns Have Been Lit, Signal Sent, Shot Heard Around The World

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2783b - May 25, 2022The Lanterns Have Been Lit, Signal Sent, Shot Heard Around The WorldDurham has the [DS] exactly where he wants them, it will be the shot heard around the world. The [DS] is fighting back and the are pushing their agenda, for their agenda to work they need gun control, which means the banning of weapons, this will fail. Scavino sends a message, the lanterns have been lit, the signal sent. The storm is approaching and almost on top of us. The [DS] will do everything they can to fight back the patriots are prepared and ready.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.🔋 Have Backup Energy Anywhere: 🔋Get 20% OFF this Father's Day Using Promo Code FATHER