X22 REPORT Ep. 2783b - The Lanterns Have Been Lit, Signal Sent, Shot Heard Around The World

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The Lanterns Have Been Lit, Signal Sent, Shot Heard Around The World
Durham has the [DS] exactly where he wants them, it will be the shot heard around the world. The [DS] is fighting back and the are pushing their agenda, for their agenda to work they need gun control, which means the banning of weapons, this will fail. Scavino sends a message, the lanterns have been lit, the signal sent. The storm is approaching and almost on top of us. The [DS] will do everything they can to fight back the patriots are prepared and ready.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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