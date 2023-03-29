Create New Account
MENTALLY UNSTABLE HUMAN WEAPONS... KILLING CHILDREN
73 views
LetsBoGrandon
Published 16 hours ago

Might as well kill some kids? The weaponization of unstable, suicidal individuals found in the trans community seems to be all the rage. I think we should keep an eye on this space... The term "genetic hygeine" comes to mind. What do you do w mentally unstable individuals being used as weapons and pointed at ya? I'm just saying... It hasn't happened yet, and hey... "Do you Boo"... But this should be monitored to some extent. I challenge you to check into lefty news and see how this is being almost glorified and excused made... FOR KILLING CHILDREN. That's where we are. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

preppingshootingmurdersurvivaltransgender

