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The National Security Agency is Spying on Tucker Carlson and Denying it at the Same Time June 29, 2021
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152 views • July 02, 2021
What did you expect from the National Security State that is, in fact, the Soviet Union 2.0 resurrected from the graveyard of every tyrannical regime throughout the history of the world. This is the Invisible Government described by David Wise and Thomas B. Ross in the ground-breaking book “The Invisible Government” in 1964, yet we have learned so much more since that time.
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