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Portable seawater desalination unit
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142 views • May 29, 2022
A briefcase-style portable seawater desalination unit using the ICP technology is introduced by MIT scientist. It is a newly developed technology that can remove both total dissolved solids and total suspended solids using electrical power. It requires 15~20 Wh/L to produce drinking water assisted by a battery chargeable by a solar panel.
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