Nancy Schaefer - CPS Sponsored Abuse And Criminality

Rest In Peace Nancy and Bruce.Read Nancy Schaefer's Senatorial report, "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services"CPS is an organization in serious need of legislative inquiries and judicial investigations, and then, reform and reorganization. As things are right now, the child protection system seems to specialize in harrassing and breaking families, and arbitrarily taking children from their parents, based on color of law statutes and informant schemes.The childcare system seems to be ever more comparable with the one the Soviets had, with abusive foster families and dirty orphanages, resulting in many, many cases of abuse, neglect, and even pedophilia and child-trafficking. These instances include the trafficking of children to foreign countries, where they are often sold into sexual slavery. In fact, many CPS directors and officials have been arrested by FBI and others in recent years for direct involvement in all these kinds of instances. And then there seem to be instances where CPS agents get variable bounties for children they take from their parents. Blue-eyed, blonde girls seem to be specially prized.Out of control societies always end up developing systems such as what the child protection system has been subverted to become, to do exactly what is now being done under the institutional banner of CPS. That's the way the oligarchs on top get to run parallel economies based on informants, social service fiefdoms, intimidation and harassment, the breakup of unwanted families, flesh trafficking.If you come across cases of harassment and abuse being perpetrated by people linked to CPS, it is your duty to denounce them in the public arena. It's only by public silence and acquiescence that abusers get to act out their abuses, and even resort to institutional subversion to get cover for these abuses.Always remember the work ofNancy Schaefer, a Georgia State Senator and a brilliant, sweet lady, who did her utmost to denounce CPS linked abuse and pedophilia, and protect the innocent. Nancy and her husband, Bruce, were murdered in their home in Habersham County, most likely for their valiant work in standing up for the helpless.You have to note that, even prior to any investigation, the usual mainstream media opinion makers and spin artists raced to label the event as a suicide-murder, which is a typical whitewash strategy for oligarchically arranged assassinations.