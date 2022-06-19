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Signs of the end times: strange events leading to God's upcoming wrath (18)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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447 views • June 19, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His YouTube channels are SDCMINISTRIES and SDCMEDIA. His website is www.SDCministries.org.   Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.

The calamities in the video point to the prophecies of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God, in Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21:11, 25 and His prophets’ prophecies in Hosea 4:3, Isaiah 5:20, Daniel 12:4 and 2 Timothy 3:1-5.

The wrath and plagues of God mentioned in Revelation 16 will fall on those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast which will be the enforcement of SUNday rest and worship which is goes against the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God. The mark has to do with worship, a false worship (Revelation 14:9-11). Those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast, will burn in hellfire, turn to ash and die.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuawrathsonelohimgodheadsigns of the end timesstrange events
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