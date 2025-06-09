‘Stop World War III Now!’： Spain Explodes in Rage Over EU-NATO War Spending Frenzy! ｜ TN World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hundreds took to Madrid’s streets in a fiery protest against NATO’s proposed 5% defence spending hike, accusing the EU of blindly serving Washington’s war agenda. Chanting “No to NATO, bases out,” demonstrators warned that rearmament would drag Europe into World War III. Spain’s government distanced itself from the NATO target, while protesters slammed the militarisation push as a path to mass destruction.