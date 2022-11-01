ICAN OBTAINS SHOCKING NEW V-SAFE DATA from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-obtains-shocking-new-v-safe-data/
Del revisits the momentous case ICAN took against the CDC and reveals the data they withheld from their own Covid-19 vaccine injury reporting system, V-Safe.
#ICAN #VSafe #AaronSiri #ICANLegalUpdate
POSTED: October 31, 2022