HOW TO REMOVE THE STING OF DEATH

Many have discovered during these unprecedented times, that find it difficult to worship, and in some instance perilous.

The mystery reveals a method that everyone can use to help someone save others, and maintaining a personal relationship with God; since you cannot save yourself, and this can be repeated again and again-fulfilling a purpose while sharing and participating in its gifts.

The removal of the sting of death is outlined in Biblical references and practiced by the ancients that became a secret of Levi. It is the use of the power of the sun (i.e., the waters that shimmer across creation) directed into the palm of the hand; transmitting the light, frequencies, and energy through the nervous, vascular, and lymphatic system.

The transmission of this energy as it courses through the body illuminates the darkest place on earth that is between our ears (where the pineal gland exists).

The exit through the body of the light, energy of the living waters is from the palm of the left-hand; as physics shows that energy is transferable from the body to the earth with the polarity of the earth.

The primary benefit is from scripture that darkness will run from light, and by using the power (light) of the sun per the scriptural references, it will cleanse the flesh of darkness.

The purpose of this information is a demonstration on how the ancients worshiped, before the church or the written word existed.

The mission is to provide everyone the opportunity to learn and show others, how they can Remove the Sting of Death.

The added benefit of this practice will allow everyone to connect to the family constellation, communicate their praise and worship, cleanse the flesh of all darkness, and if successful-circumcise their heart.

Light is the only tool that can circumcise the inner-carapace of the heart.



Recognized references are included that allow everyone to review; measure their success from the photographs they produce, and consider its relevance to their life.

The Mysteries and Secrets of Heaven and Earth® is a community of professionals that have volunteered to confirm the practices, evaluate the affects and effects in a multi-disciplined approach.

The project is managed by a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit and public 170(b) charity organization, managed by a Board of Directors that plans the evaluation processes and protocols and the planned release of the projects from the multi-disciplinary research.

