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Fool's Gold - a Dolaucothi Love Story
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4 views • April 07, 2020
"Thought to have been lost, this forgotten treasure from the golden age of Welsh silent cinema was recently discovered, in a box of broken mine lamps, by Dolaucothi Gold Mines’ archivist and occasional tour guide ‘Seismic Sam’.
Made in 1927 and inspired by real events, as well as an outrageous moustache, Fool’s Gold tells the timeless tale of boy meets girl in a dimly lit mine passage amidst the backdrop of a bitter struggle for the control of the Dolaucothi Gold Mines and the keys to the Johnes' family fortune."
Actually 'Fool's Gold - a Dolaucothi Love Story' was shot for fun and entirely on an iPhone 6s.
It has gone on to win 8 awards around the world, qualified for the 2017 BAFTA Cymru and listed on the IMDb.
We hope you enjoy our homage to the wonderful era of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and all the silent movie greats.
Made in 1927 and inspired by real events, as well as an outrageous moustache, Fool’s Gold tells the timeless tale of boy meets girl in a dimly lit mine passage amidst the backdrop of a bitter struggle for the control of the Dolaucothi Gold Mines and the keys to the Johnes' family fortune."
Actually 'Fool's Gold - a Dolaucothi Love Story' was shot for fun and entirely on an iPhone 6s.
It has gone on to win 8 awards around the world, qualified for the 2017 BAFTA Cymru and listed on the IMDb.
We hope you enjoy our homage to the wonderful era of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and all the silent movie greats.
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