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Globalist-Controlled CDC Terrorizes Public Ahead of New Lockdowns – FULL SHOW 12/16/21
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150 views • December 17, 2021
Meanwhile, top scientists across the world all confirm Covid-19 mRNA injections are triggering an explosion in cancers! The world is awakening to the fact that powerful corporate forces launched Covid-19 as a pretext for world domination! This is an information war! Share this link if you don’t want to die!
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