TaraBull - Is Obama admitting the pandemic was all pre-planned?
UPDATE: Could NOT postTHIS IS THE VERY FIRST DETOXIFICATION PROTOCOL FOR DEATH JAB SIDE EFFECTS ☤ DR PETER McCULLOUGH
Source: https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1847962921231610292
Well, when this op first began, it only took VfB a couple of months to piece the whole thing together:
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
Hol' up 🤔
Wait a minnit 😬
Sumfin ain't rite 🫣
"Sorry, the page you were looking for in this blog does not exist." 🫥
NOW THAT'S CURIOUS, INDEED 🤭
Imagine if VfB hadn't the foresight to anticipate such scumbaggery
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine
So...you tell me, dear readers: did VfB HIT THE TARGET OR WHAT?!? 🎯