It's All Planted! The Autumn-Winter Garden is Ready

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Just in time I've fully planted my autumn-winter garden. The temperatures are falling day by day, and the daylight hours are getting shorter. My, how time flies! Here's wishing you and yours a wonderful weekend. 🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll