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Dumbing down America
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41 views • April 12, 2022
In this video I explain why people can not even see the truth because it is too horrible to face, and why it is so easy for them to just pretend it is not real. I also introduce you to two old books I feel that you should read and a couple of doctors you should listen to.
Dumbing down America
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/deliberate-dumbing-down/
Two towers of Babel
https://mega.nz/file/LdFBHKIK#N79kcmlqseAOQyw3bJQLmbr2t2FBu4oX_xtWj2Q9pgU
- Dr. Joseph Mercola
- Dr. Peter McCullough
Dumbing down America
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/deliberate-dumbing-down/
Two towers of Babel
https://mega.nz/file/LdFBHKIK#N79kcmlqseAOQyw3bJQLmbr2t2FBu4oX_xtWj2Q9pgU
- Dr. Joseph Mercola
- Dr. Peter McCullough
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