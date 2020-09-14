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Wednesday War Room - Making Connections #06 - Flipping Eleven Of Us!
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5 views • September 14, 2020
PLEASE SKIP THE FIRST FIVE MINUTES, WE HAD TECH PROBLEMS.
Our largest gathering to date. Joss, Joy, Colin, Chris, Nicola, Jane, Dawn, Louise, Marina, Debbie & Juliette come together in one accord, to share good food & conversation & continue to build a community of WIDE AWAKE PEOPLE. Despite our government's latest attempt to prevent people from forming bonds in desperate times (forcing us to deny human nature), IT WILL NOT BE OUR LAST MEETING.
As of Monday 14th September 2020, it will be illegal to have social gatherings of six or more people in England. We as a community are taking steps to ensure we still get to meet every Wednesday, and broadcast live: we're simply changing location, & playing THEIR game according to OUR rules.
Our largest gathering to date. Joss, Joy, Colin, Chris, Nicola, Jane, Dawn, Louise, Marina, Debbie & Juliette come together in one accord, to share good food & conversation & continue to build a community of WIDE AWAKE PEOPLE. Despite our government's latest attempt to prevent people from forming bonds in desperate times (forcing us to deny human nature), IT WILL NOT BE OUR LAST MEETING.
As of Monday 14th September 2020, it will be illegal to have social gatherings of six or more people in England. We as a community are taking steps to ensure we still get to meet every Wednesday, and broadcast live: we're simply changing location, & playing THEIR game according to OUR rules.
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