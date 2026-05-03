The Russian African Corps and Malian soldiers from the FAMa reported that they had conducted a joint reconnaissance and intensive search operation on April 30, 2026, moving through Bourem and they confirmed on the field that there was no presence of rebel groups from the Azawad Liberation Front and JNIM terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda in the area. Bourem, located on the banks of the Niger River in the Gao region—which, according to statements from Western experts and the media, was one of seven cities that fell in a coordinated overnight attack on April 25. The Azawad Liberation Front and Al-Qaeda jointly seized Malian military positions after the Bourem military base was suddenly attacked further south, on the banks of the Niger River, the report stated. If this is indeed the case, it is highly likely that the armed groups passed through Bourem only for a photo session as they are not currently present there.

Following a thorough sweep of the area, Russian soldiers presented images that clearly confirmed the situation, revealing no enemy presence. The African Corps stated that “Statements by Western experts and the media regarding terrorist groups’ control of Bourem are part of an information and psychological campaign aimed at undermining the morale and psychological state of the Malian army and the civilian. Meanwhile, several allegations circulating internationally regarding the alleged control by armed groups lean more toward information warfare than the reality on the ground—a clear attempt to influence the morale of the troops and the people.” According to the Chief of Staff of the Malian Armed Forces, “On the ground, the reality remains simple: vigilance, control, and a sustained commitment to Mali’s security. Mali does not negotiate with terrorists following the sweep by the FAMa. Terrorists from the FLA and their supporters are falling like flies in the face of the FAMa’s might.”

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