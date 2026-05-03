BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mali shows the reality of armed groups' control over Bourem!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10215 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
50 views • Today

The Russian African Corps and Malian soldiers from the FAMa reported that they had conducted a joint reconnaissance and intensive search operation on April 30, 2026, moving through Bourem and they confirmed on the field that there was no presence of rebel groups from the Azawad Liberation Front and JNIM terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda in the area. Bourem, located on the banks of the Niger River in the Gao region—which, according to statements from Western experts and the media, was one of seven cities that fell in a coordinated overnight attack on April 25. The Azawad Liberation Front and Al-Qaeda jointly seized Malian military positions after the Bourem military base was suddenly attacked further south, on the banks of the Niger River, the report stated. If this is indeed the case, it is highly likely that the armed groups passed through Bourem only for a photo session as they are not currently present there.

Following a thorough sweep of the area, Russian soldiers presented images that clearly confirmed the situation, revealing no enemy presence. The African Corps stated that “Statements by Western experts and the media regarding terrorist groups’ control of Bourem are part of an information and psychological campaign aimed at undermining the morale and psychological state of the Malian army and the civilian. Meanwhile, several allegations circulating internationally regarding the alleged control by armed groups lean more toward information warfare than the reality on the ground—a clear attempt to influence the morale of the troops and the people.” According to the Chief of Staff of the Malian Armed Forces, “On the ground, the reality remains simple: vigilance, control, and a sustained commitment to Mali’s security. Mali does not negotiate with terrorists following the sweep by the FAMa. Terrorists from the FLA and their supporters are falling like flies in the face of the FAMa’s might.”

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

-----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russian african corpsfamabourem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Edison Reed
China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy