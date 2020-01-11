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The Forensic Nurse& Dr. Kenneth Stoller MD on 5G kill grid
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111 views • January 11, 2020
Cell phone towers near day cares, high schools, and residential areas cause cancer. Microwave radiation causes your blood cells to stick together causing low oxygen in your body. The effects on brain and nervous system are profound.
The war has begun long ago right in your town while most remain asleep there is a nefarious agenda rolling out in every town.
Dr. Kenneth Stoller MD author of incurable me
HBOTSR.com
Theforensicnurse.org
The war has begun long ago right in your town while most remain asleep there is a nefarious agenda rolling out in every town.
Dr. Kenneth Stoller MD author of incurable me
HBOTSR.com
Theforensicnurse.org
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