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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 6) An Official Paper Ending the 1860 Civil War Presumption - Justice Anna Webinar
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https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/notice/#8-01-2021 The federation was meant to be an organization and was never meant to be a corporation either. The British contractor want it to be a corporation. And, we are done with the civil war. They started the mercenary conflict without declaration from the congress and there was no peace treaty to end the war. So, it was kept open for and endless wars exploited by the criminals, therefore, the General order 100 of Lincoln has expired and is not valid anymore for any corporate mercenary wars. Our assembly had brought an end to this mercenary war. Way to go assemblies! Therefore, the parasitic corporation can't declare any type of war on anything anymore using presumption. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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