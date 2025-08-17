BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALARM! THE WHOLE WORLD HAS BEEN POISONED BIOLOGICAL & GENETIC ASSAULT ON HUMANITY DR PETER MCCULLOUGH 2025-08-16 21-05-06
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
235 followers
1
101 views • 2 days ago

FOR CONTRIBUTIONS:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety


The Genetic & Biological Assault on Humanity

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-genetic-and-biological-assault


John Reid, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Reacts to VAERS Data

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/john-reid-candidate-for-lieutenant


The Whole World Has Been Poisoned - by John Leake

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-whole-world-has-been-poisoned-343


NEW STUDY: High Wireless EMF Exposure More Than Triples Risk of Neurodevelopmental Delays in Infants

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-high-wireless-emf-exposure


BREAKING MANUSCRIPT: mRNA Vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 Synergistically Fuel Global Excess Mortality and Illness

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-manuscript-mrna-vaccines


The Great Sham: National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-great-sham-national-vaccine-injury


MIKE YEADON at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MIKE+YEADON&t=brave&ia=videos&iax=videos


De laatste waarschuwing van Mike Yeadon: 'Iedereen die van het leven houdt zou dit interview aandachtig móeten bekijken'

https://www.ninefornews.nl/de-laatste-waarschuwing-van-mike-yeadon-iedereen-die-van-het-leven-houdt-zou-dit-interview-aandachtig-moeten-bekijken/


(19) (🇳🇱NL 2021-08-02) Advocaat Arno van Kessel

https://odysee.com/@Nederlands_Ondertiteld:0/Advocaat_Arno_van_Kessel-vi0gzm.Dutch:d


(19) (🇬🇧EN 2022-03-30) DVO NIEUWS #5 - JURIDISCHE ANALYSE VAN DE COVID-19 CRISIS MET MR DRS ARNO VAN KESSEL

https://odysee.com/@English_Subtitles:b/DVO_NIEUWS_5_-_JURIDISCHE_ANALYSE_VAN_DE_COVID-19_CRISIS_MET_MR_DRS_ARNO_VAN_KESSEL-e7f6de520cf51327a80a6a506facb70afbbc52f0.English:4


FINAL WARNING: Dr Mike Yeadon Interview (4K) | Oracle Films - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgOZ64oJo6U&ab_channel=OracleFilms


Silver Bullet - Dr Mike Yeadon - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPNQVLbF1CU

Keywords
immune systemcrimepoisonchargesgenocideevidencebiologicaldepopulationdirected energy weaponsdoctorassaultbanpopulation reductionillnessprosecutemass murdergeneticpremeditatedpoisonedreprogrammrnaexcess mortalitystew peterspeter mcculloughnicolas hulscher
