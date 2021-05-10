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CNN Interviews Jared Taylor on White Identity
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21 views • May 10, 2021
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On May 5, Sara Sidner of CNN interviewed Jared Taylor of American Renaissance about why whites voted for Trump, racial differences in IQ, hate crime hoaxes, racial nationalism, and what whites could face as a minority. A few clips from the interview were aired on May 15 as part of a CNN feature about a racial incident that occurred at American University earlier that month. This is the complete formal CNN-Jared Taylor interview.
The CNN feature is here: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/05/15/racist-incidents-college-campuses-dnt-sidner-lead.cnn
First posted to YouTube on May 15, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
On May 5, Sara Sidner of CNN interviewed Jared Taylor of American Renaissance about why whites voted for Trump, racial differences in IQ, hate crime hoaxes, racial nationalism, and what whites could face as a minority. A few clips from the interview were aired on May 15 as part of a CNN feature about a racial incident that occurred at American University earlier that month. This is the complete formal CNN-Jared Taylor interview.
The CNN feature is here: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/05/15/racist-incidents-college-campuses-dnt-sidner-lead.cnn
First posted to YouTube on May 15, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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