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The CCFR Presents - Broken Trust (Gun Confiscation Documentary)
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47 views • September 13, 2020
CCFR Channel
Uploaded on September 12 2020
The CCFR and GTG Outdoors produced this documentary to highlight the immoral actions of the current Liberal Government and the need for licensed gun owners to stand up right now. The CCFR is suing the government in the largest, most sweeping action on behalf of gun owners in Canadian History. This action is expensive and the CCFR needs your help to continue. Please donate to the CCFR's legal trust and become a member.
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca
Uploaded on September 12 2020
The CCFR and GTG Outdoors produced this documentary to highlight the immoral actions of the current Liberal Government and the need for licensed gun owners to stand up right now. The CCFR is suing the government in the largest, most sweeping action on behalf of gun owners in Canadian History. This action is expensive and the CCFR needs your help to continue. Please donate to the CCFR's legal trust and become a member.
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca
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