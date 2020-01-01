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Thymus Tap to awaken Immune System
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61 views • January 01, 2020
The Thymus plays an integral role in the production of T-Lymphyocytes which fight infections.
Tapping the thymus stimulates the organ - this organ enjoy's a beat alike a waltz 1,2 - 3
Its location is also closes to the energetic centre for the emotional heart.
Powerful technique.
Tarzan knew it :)
Tapping the thymus stimulates the organ - this organ enjoy's a beat alike a waltz 1,2 - 3
Its location is also closes to the energetic centre for the emotional heart.
Powerful technique.
Tarzan knew it :)
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