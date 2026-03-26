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CHP Talks: Jay Palko—Answering God’s Call: The Story of Cheerfully
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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March 26, 2026: Faith in action changes lives. On this episode of CHP Talks, guest host Beth St Denis sits down with Jay Palko, CEO and founder of Cheerfully. This Canadian Christian registered charity wants to make a real impact with families and their communities. Jay shares how he and his team built a ministry that combines education, advocacy, and hands-on service to meet people’s needs and reflect the love of Christ in tangible ways.

In this conversation, Jay explains what sets Cheerfully apart from other charities, why building momentum now is so important, and how everyday people can get involved through volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word. He also shares an inspiring message about stepping out in faith to serve others and trusting God to guide the journey.

Discover how faith, action, and a heart for service can create lasting change and be encouraged to answer the call God has placed on your heart.

Disclaimer: The interviews, podcasts, recordings, or any production of other organizations do not represent for the beliefs or positions of Cheerfully. Any appearance on or contribution to any show, platform, or media of any kind is for the sole purpose of promoting the charitable purposes and activities of Cheerfully.

Cheerfully’s Website:

www.cheerfully.ca

Donate to Cheerfully:

    E-transfer (preferred for zero fees and faster processing)

    Email: [email protected]

    Please include your full name, address, and email in the e-transfer message.

    Online Payment (Debit card, credit card, or bank ACH)

    Visit the donation page: https://www.cheerfully.ca/donate

Email Cheerfully:

    [email protected]

Connect with Cheerfully:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheerfully2025

X: https://x.com/cheerfully2025

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cheerfully2025


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
chp canadachristian ministryfaith in actionchp talkschristian heritagebeth st denischeerfully charityvolunteer impactserving communitiesstep out in faithfaith and service
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