The War Against You
May 10, 2024
Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water. You're Paying the Price. Mega Corporation Takeover
As if Corporate Tyranny and the Insertion of Mega Corporation Management Directly into Presidential Cabinets and Government Agencies is NOT BAD ENOUGH.
Now they plan on STEALING PUBLIC CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Water is the MOST CRUCIAL of all Necessities. And it Has Always Been Part of the UN Agenda 21 Goal to Take Control over All Water Ownership.
Not only will this effect Homeowners, but Farmers and Ranchers as well. And we all know how bad they want to Shut Them Down.
77,822 views May 6, 2024
More Perfect Union
Private corporations are buying up public water and sewer systems. Then people's bills skyrocket. In Pennsylvania communities are fighting back — and rejecting the privatization of water.
MIrrored From:
https://www.youtube.com/@moreperfectunion
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/w2fFS2WWaYpR/
