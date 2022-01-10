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Follow the Money to Children Genocide / Trauma / Mind Control - Final Days Report, SJWellfire
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102 views • January 10, 2022
There are 15,000 + schools districts doing the exact same playbook that masks yours kids, vaccinates them (genocide), social distancing, and quarantining them. This is trauma / social programing for the Beast system if you survive the immune system genocide. It's all about money that is the root of all evil. But good will show their evil and bring to light. The plot and scheme is in plain site. My people die from a lack of knowledge. Romans 8:15 - For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. Check out the podcast Delusion of choice.
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/delusional-choice-sheep-to-the-slaughter/
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Follow the Money to Children Genocide / Trauma / Mind Control - Final Days Report, SJWellfire
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/delusional-choice-sheep-to-the-slaughter/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Follow the Money to Children Genocide / Trauma / Mind Control - Final Days Report, SJWellfire
Keywords
satanoccultrevelationbeast systemvaccine genocideget savedwheat vs taresgood sheparddelusion of choicebill gates reduce population by vaccinewho sterilizing womenfood supply to kill youincrease wisdom increase sorrowmost the elite are trying to kill youwhy all schools want masks15000 school districtsfunding policy in schools to enslave your kidsfear is a sin
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