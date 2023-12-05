Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Bullcrap
channel image
Son of the Republic
612 Subscribers
51 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. James Comer details the latest Biden business documents he has made public — including a damning piece of evidence the liberal media said did not exist.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (4 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/Ahzt5YXjg_8

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionpolice statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailrob schmittprotection racketbank recordsshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket