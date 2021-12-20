Protester In San Fran Yells "Let's Go Brandon" at Nancy Pelosi, Chants “USA! USA!”

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House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday was heckled by a protester shouting “Let’s go Brandon!” in deep blue San Francisco.
Pelosi was delivering remarks on “infrastructure” when a heckler began chanting “Let’s go Brandon! Wooooo! USA! USA!”
Nancy Pelosi tried to ignore the heckler but she was visibly irritated.