Tweet Series Day 9 (Sept 25, 2020)

Hello Everybody, this is @realSkipBayless. He’s a journalist that has worked everywhere. He has crazy opinions day in and out. I think that’s why he’s so loved and hated in sports. He has a partner in sports named @ShannonSharpe. He’s a former #Superbowl champion. You would think that someone who has seen everything would be a little more respectful to people. He called Representative @SenatorTimScott a Token N* (I can’t even type it). What a great thing to say. Respect only goes one way in society, I guess. Tim Scott led the charge for #PoliceReform which is huge. Some people want to go to extremes and Defund. It’s crystal clear that strong police are needed more than ever. They have the most difficult job in the world, and they do their best. There are a lot that needs revamping but Defunding is not an option. Every day should be Tim Scott Day. I am proposing we have a Tim Scott Appreciation Day on 11/2. We Love Tim Scott! Tim Scott, Tim Scott!!!





P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is once again @realSkipBayless. As stated, he works in media. You can have whatever opinions you want about sports journalism, but the Journalism in this country has turned into a joke. I don’t know what happened to take it down this rabbit hole, but the rules are being flaunted, and it is terrible to see. If you don’t think #FakeNews is a real thing then fine, but just check out this picture below and vomit……………… Ladies and Gentlemen, the #FakeNews, it has been in business for over 80 years and still going strong.





Note—Insert Picture of Times Magazine Man of the Year 1938 Adolf Hitler with last caption



And before you make your inevitable comparison remember that the Main Stream Media hates Donald Trump!



Note—Insert ‘MSM to What Actually Happened’ chart. Note—Updated 11/24/20