"To blame cholesterol for heart disease is like blaming the fire trucks for the fire. It's like blaming the ambulances for the accidents."
"Well, they must have caused it. Have you noticed that they're always there?"
"What else have they done to try and lower heart disease? Put everyone over the age of 40 on cholesterol-lowering medication."
"Are you ready for the side effects? Dementia, muscle wasting, Alzheimer's, memory loss."
Source @Barbara O'neill
