Interview of the Minister of Defence of Russia General of the Army Sergei Shoigu - ENG SUBS, 092122

Interview of the Minister of Defence of Russia General of the Army Sergei ShoiguFULL TEXT at - https://telegra.ph/Interview-of-the-Minister-of-Defence-of-the-Russian-Federation-General-of-the-Army-SShoigu-to-Rossiya-1-TV-channel-09-21
DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have the right to exercise the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter, Lavrov said
