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Kelionė į Rusiją / Irano - JAV situacija. Kazimieras Juraitis ir LTanon 2020 01 13
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1593 views • January 13, 2020
Nuorodos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfj6h3uuxQg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Msv_EbjB0
https://youtu.be/TC0AKNQBV80?t=94
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/02/opinion/hypersonic-missiles.html
"What if the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address?"
https://twitter.com/EKOtoons/status/1216425363934343168/photo/1
https://www.oann.com/democrats-draft-resolution-to-limit-president-trumps-war-powers/
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1216509852286996481
https://www.redstate.com/jeffc/2020/01/04/president-obama-launched-2800-airstrikes-without-congressional-approval-or-fake-progressive-outrage/
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/01/06/nancy-pelosi-surrender-resolution-in-house/
https://qmap.pub/
iranian-national-best-man-was-son-of-irans-secretary-of-state/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/01/12/john-kerry-calls-on-media-to-label-trump-claim-iran-received-150-billion-a-lie/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/huge-breaking-news-iranian-regime-offers-80-million-for-president-donald-trumps-head-video/
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1211813/iran-says-unintentionally-shot-down-ukraine-passenger-jet
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/ukranian-whistleblower-reveals-mh-17-tragedy-was-orchestrated-by-poroshenko-british-secret-service-video/
https://twitter.com/JohnBrennan/status/1215330805825855494
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213593975732527112
https://twitter.com/TrueQanuck11/status/1215087379305975808
https://twitter.com/ROHLL5/status/1216551603261640704
https://twitter.com/alexbruesewitz/status/1216370012497248257
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee/status/1216406537637330944
https://twitter.com/alexsalvinews/status/1216520805229551616
https://youtu.be/x7v-vkJTKLM
https://www.rt.com/news/478042-haftar-forces-ceasefire-libya/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security-russia-meeting-idUSKBN1ZC0EA
http://libertyforlife.com/nwo/albert_pike.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfj6h3uuxQg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Msv_EbjB0
https://youtu.be/TC0AKNQBV80?t=94
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/02/opinion/hypersonic-missiles.html
"What if the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address?"
https://twitter.com/EKOtoons/status/1216425363934343168/photo/1
https://www.oann.com/democrats-draft-resolution-to-limit-president-trumps-war-powers/
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1216509852286996481
https://www.redstate.com/jeffc/2020/01/04/president-obama-launched-2800-airstrikes-without-congressional-approval-or-fake-progressive-outrage/
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/01/06/nancy-pelosi-surrender-resolution-in-house/
https://qmap.pub/
iranian-national-best-man-was-son-of-irans-secretary-of-state/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/01/12/john-kerry-calls-on-media-to-label-trump-claim-iran-received-150-billion-a-lie/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/huge-breaking-news-iranian-regime-offers-80-million-for-president-donald-trumps-head-video/
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1211813/iran-says-unintentionally-shot-down-ukraine-passenger-jet
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/ukranian-whistleblower-reveals-mh-17-tragedy-was-orchestrated-by-poroshenko-british-secret-service-video/
https://twitter.com/JohnBrennan/status/1215330805825855494
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213593975732527112
https://twitter.com/TrueQanuck11/status/1215087379305975808
https://twitter.com/ROHLL5/status/1216551603261640704
https://twitter.com/alexbruesewitz/status/1216370012497248257
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee/status/1216406537637330944
https://twitter.com/alexsalvinews/status/1216520805229551616
https://youtu.be/x7v-vkJTKLM
https://www.rt.com/news/478042-haftar-forces-ceasefire-libya/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security-russia-meeting-idUSKBN1ZC0EA
http://libertyforlife.com/nwo/albert_pike.htm
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